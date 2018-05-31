Treasury savaged for male appointment to key bank role

The Treasury has been forced to defend itself from attack for appointing the only man on a five-strong shortlist for the new Monetary Policy Committee post at the Bank of England.

The news that economics professor Jonathan Haskel had been recruited to the nine member committee came as the Business Department separately released a list of “pitiful” excuses used by FTSE 350 firms to explain why they have yet to appoint women to senior positions.

Businesswomen “don’t fit in” at board level or “don’t want the hassle” of top jobs, the Government’s Hampton-Alexander Review was told.

The MPC which sets the Bank’s interest rate, has one women member.

Labour MP Rachel Reeves, chair of Parliament’s powerful business committee, was scathing of the decision to recruit prof Haskel to the post.

“Eight of the nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee are currently men and it is truly staggering that the Treasury has failed to appoint a women to this role.”

The Treasury received 27 applications for the position after contacting 87 potential candidates to inform them of the vacancy, 44 of who were women.

Five candidates were shortlisted for interview - four women and one man.

“The fact that four women were shortlisted shows that there are plenty of capable and well-qualified women but yet again the top jobs seem to be reserved for men,” Ms Reeves said.

A Treasury spokesman insisted the appointment was based on merit.

He added: “We are committed to diversity and encouraging the broadest range of candidates.

However Ms Reeves added: “n the day the Hampton-Alexander Review has revealed that firms are dragging their feet on diversity and making excuses for their own failures, this appointment demonstrates the true extent of the challenge that still exists in changing the face of our corporate and financial sectors.”