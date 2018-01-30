Two Ulster businesses join May’s China mission

Two Ulster businessmen are among a British delegation to China for a three-day visit led by Prime Minister Theresa May.

Brian McConville is founder and chairman of the Newry based MJM Group, while Andrew Rooney is a director in the Kilkeel based family business Rooney Fish.

Both firms have firm busieness links with China and will be seeking to extend their interests during the visit joining fellow delegates from global businesses such as BP and Jaguar Land Rover, other SME’s from around the UK and universities including Manchester and Liverpool.

“In our increasingly interconnected world, any government that is serious about the economic prosperity and security of its people must have an international outlook, and must be prepared to reach out around the world and secure agreements abroad that ensure jobs and prosperity at home,” said Mrs May.

The mission comes just days after MJM Group completed its first drydock project in China refitting the cruise liner Star Pisces for the firm Star Cruises.

“I am delighted to have been invited to join the Prime Minister on this trade mission,” said Mr McConville.

“Our recent drydock contract in China with Star Cruises, the leading cruise company in Asia-Pacific was an exciting milestone for us.

“As an emerging market in the cruise industry, we believe China has an untapped potential for us and indeed we are currently reviewing other projects in this market.

“I look forward to meeting new and existing contacts on this visit and also to promoting Northern Ireland.”

Established in 1975 by John and Rosemary Rooney, Rooney Fish is now run with their son Andrew who is travelling to Saudi Arabia imediately after the China trip.

“We’re very proud that Rooney Fish has been chose to take part in this trade visit,” said John Rooney.

“Andrew got the call last week and the next thing he was in Downing Street.”

The business exports to Dubai,Hong Kong and other high end markets where it sells a wide variety of shellfish .

Speaking last summer when the firm announced 20 new jobs, Andrew Rooney said: “We’ve been building contacts and sales in China for several years and have developed good business for our crab products.”