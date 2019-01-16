UFU: No-deal outcome would be catastrophic

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has reiterated its position that a no-deal Brexit “must be avoided”, warning that such an outcome would prove “catastrophic” for Northern Ireland.

Commenting from Westminster following the historic defeat of the Prime Minister’s withdrawal agreement, UFU President Ivor Ferguson said the best way forward was for Theresa May to secure cross-party consensus on a Plan B.

Mr Ferguson said the scale of Mrs May’s defeat in Parliament “has sent a clear signal”, but added: “Regardless of this very significant development, our position remains – a no deal Brexit must be avoided.

“The UFU respects the referendum result and that the UK will leave the EU, however, leaving with no deal would have catastrophic consequences for family farm businesses in Northern Ireland.”

He warned that leaving the EU without a deal would lead to high tariffs on NI exports, creating “an effective trade embargo” on export of animals and animal based products, and the possibility of lower standard imports flooding the UK market.

Mr Ferguson claimed such an outcome would “cripple the industry and render our farmers uncompetitive”.

With the date for leaving the EU fast approaching, the UFU president felt a no-deal Brexit is now the “default outcome”.

“It is absolutely essential that urgent progress is made to avoid this and secure an orderly exit from the EU,” he added.

“Securing cross-party parliamentary consensus on an alternative plan now appears to be a possible way forward. I

“Indications are that the majority of MPs want to avoid a no deal scenario. This is their opportunity to deliver.”