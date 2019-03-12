UK firms setting up in Belfast and Dublin to ‘Brexit proof’ their business

UK-based companies have begun to take up co-working spaces in Belfast and Dublin to Brexit proof their businesses, flexible workspace provider Glandore has claimed.

Since the start of 2019, 64% of enquiries received have come from companies elsewhere in the UK or further afield looking to set up in Northern Ireland as a direct result of Brexit uncertainty, the firm says.

In the Irish Republic, it says significant interest has also been shown from Northern Ireland firms, primarily Belfast-based, who are also looking to open a Dublin satellite office.

Over the last month is says it has seen three of their Belfast member companies take a virtual office and flexible workspace at Glandore in Dublin.

There has also been an influx of enquiries related to project work from large organisations, who by their very nature require flexible office space.

“Glandore has long been the launchpad for US tech corporate giants who used our flexible, serviced office spaces when they initially land in Ireland,” said managing director Michael Kelly.

Established in 2001, Glandore is a family owned business which has a total of more than 3,000 desks between nine office locations in Belfast, Cork and Dublin.

“It’s these types of businesses we want to continue to attract after Brexit and we believe that providing this option shows how flexible, innovative and business-friendly the cities of Belfast, Dublin and Cork are.

“Uncertainty still looms over most businesses as the Brexit deadline draws ever closer.

“We’re still no clearer as to what kind of deal will be agreed and there is the likelihood of a no deal scenario.

“With that still a possible outcome, we are getting enquires daily about availability at our nine offices across Ireland.”

For most, he said it was a case of business as usual though some companies are planning for all eventualities.

“The costs of doing business in Belfast are considerably lower than cities like London and businesses are waking up to that in the countdown to Brexit.”