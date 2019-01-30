Ulster-born IOD chief quits on eve of Brexit

Stephen Martin has stepped down as director general of the Institute of Directors after less than two years, and just weeks ahead of Brexit.

The Belfast born, Brexit-voting business chief, who signed up for three years in February 2017, said that it was “the right time” for him to move on.

The business lobby group said he is stepping down to allow new leadership to oversee the next phase of the IoD’s transformation programme.

“After a period of consideration, I feel that this is the right time for me to move on. Given the timescales involved, it makes sense to allow my successor an opportunity to take responsibility for implementing the IoD’s vision for the future of the organisation,” Mr Martin said.

While the search for a new director general is being carried out, Anna Daroy will act as director general for operations.

The IoD hit the headlines last year when its then chair Lady Barbara Judge resigned amid claims she bullied staff and made derogatory and racist remarks. Mr Martin is thought to have played a part in her downfall.

Despite voting for Brexit, he has since urged the Government to reject protectionism and ensure that British businesses are not forced to operate under World Trade Organisation rules once the country leaves the EU.