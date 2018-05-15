Union calls for rethink on Kilroot closure after court ruling

The threatened closure of Kilroot power station must be withdrawn following a High Court decision which ruled civil servants should not be taking major decisions with political scrutiny, the Unite union has said.

Up to 240 jobs are under threat at the Co Antrim power plant following a failure to win an energy generation contract to supply the all-island single electricity market.

However, as the court ruling on Monday could jeopardise progress on the proposed North-South Interconnector, Unite has called for the decision to “exclude Kilroot and the Ballylumford B generator from the all-Ireland Integrated Single Electricity Market” to be reviewed.

Unite’s officer for the energy sector Joanne McWilliams said: “The case for an independent and rigorous analysis of Northern Ireland’s future electricity security appears unassailable”.