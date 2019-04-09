Unions to poll Bombardier staff on strike action

Unions at Bombardier in Belfast are to consult their members on plans by the firm to impose compulsory redundancies in the province.

They said the move was prompted by the decision by the firm to impose 30-35 compulsory redundancies as part of jobs ‘cull’ only a day after announcing up to forty voluntary redundancies.

A consultative ballot of workforce on strike action has been agreed by Unite and GMB union representatives and due to begin on Monday, April 29.

“Today’s announcement is only the latest instalment in a series of job losses at Bombardier operations in Northern Ireland,” said Susan Fitzgerald, Unite Regional coordinating officer responsible for members in Bombardier.

“Workers across the sites reacted with sadness and indignation to the news that management are to seek a further between 30 and 35 compulsory redundancies in order to deliver their target of 490 job losses – part of a global jobs cull of 5,000 to slash $250 million from operating costs.”

The latest jobs blow, coming coming a day after the company confirmed up to 40 voluntary redundancies, marked a nadir for Bombardier’s employment in Northern Ireland.

“Bombardier’s global management in Montreal appear to be intent on driving forward a disinvestment strategy leaving many in the workforce questioning whether there’s any room in that vision for their sites in Northern Ireland.

“The unions have come together to challenge the company to come clean on their future plans for Northern Ireland and to ‘open their books’ on the underlying plans they have to address the financial demands of bondholders.

“Bombardier’s employment in Northern Ireland has halved since 2014.

“We cannot sit back and watch as Bombardier goes the same way as Belfast shipbuilding, with jobs cuts ongoing until the very sustainability of operations is at risk.”

She warned that the workforce had key skills covering R&D through to design and production that, if lost, would not be replaced.

“Cutting back on jobs and skills is not a strategy for growth however the financial markets may view it – instead of cutting back, Bombardier bosses must invest and bring back employment to Northern Ireland”, she said.