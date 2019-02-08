‘Urgent’ need to get N/S interconnector built

Business groups have expressed frustration at the latest delay to the North South electricity interconnector and urged a rapid rethink on the crucial infrastucture project.

The calls come as opponents to the project successfully argued that senior civil servants did not have to make such as approval in the absence of a minister since the fall of the Executive.

The approval granted in January 2018 has been quashed but is to be reconsidered under new powers granted at the end of last year.

The business groups said it was vital that reconsideration take place as quickly as possible .

“It is disappointing that we are still unable to proceed with this project, which was already approved by a Permanent Secretary in January 2018 following a rigorous planning process including a public inquiry and a positive recommendation by the Planning Appeals Commission,” said Ann McGregor, CEO of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The North South Interconnector is one of the most important infrastructure proposals in Northern Ireland at the moment and remains a key priority for our members and the wider businesses community.

“We strongly encourage the Department for Infrastructure to re-determine the application as a matter of priority based on the new legislation introduced by the Secretary of State last year, empowering Permanent Secretaries to make key decisions.”

FSB NI Policy Chair, Tina McKenzie said the project had significant potential to ensure security of supply, reduce energy costs and boost the local economy.

“News that the project will face further delay will be met with dismay by small businesses throughout Northern Ireland, who want to see progress made.

CBI director for Northern Ireland, Angela McGowan, said the scheme was “overwhelmingly in the public interest”.

“The decision of the High Court is unwelcome, but not unexpected. The North-South Interconnector is a vital piece of economic infrastructure that, once built, will unlock greater efficiency in the Single Electricity Market – lowering electricity bills and improving security of supply.

Kirsty McManus, National Director, IoD NI said: “This is just the latest frustration in the lengthy saga that has seen this crucial piece of infrastructure caught in limbo for a decade.

“It is imperative that the Department for Infrastructure moves swiftly to reconsider the planning application under new powers that allow key decisions to be made without ministerial approval.”