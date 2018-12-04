US cyber security leader Imperva selects Belfast for new technology hub

Imperva, a leading global provider of best-in-class cybersecurity solutions, is to create 220 new jobs as it expands its operations with a new office in Belfast.

The Californian business uses data, analytics, best-of-breed software, and its community’s expertise to deliver simple, effective and enduring protection for its customers, on-premises, in the cloud and across hybrid environments.

The company aims to create the new jobs over three to five years.

Steve Harper, executive director of international business at Invest Northern Ireland said: “Northern Ireland’s sectoral strength in cybersecurity continues to attract the attention of the leading companies operating in this arena.

“Imperva’s investment will make a significant contribution to the cybersecurity sector in Northern Ireland which includes Rapid7, Proofpoint and Whitehat.”

The agency has offered £1,430,000 towards the creation of the new jobs.

Imperva’s first Belfast hire, director of customer success, Roger Flynn will oversee the operation.

“Establishing an Imperva office in Belfast will help us fuel the next phase of our global growth and expansion, as part of our goal to become the world’s leading hybrid security company,” said Chris Hylen, president and CEO of Imperva.

“Our new office in Northern Ireland allows us to tap into the tremendous talent in the region, scale our business and continue providing customers with innovative solutions and support services.

“We’re excited to be in Belfast and are looking forward to building a best-in-class team.”

Imperva expects the jobs to span several functions, including customer success (tech support, customer success management and managed services) and product development.

These positions will provide great opportunities for experienced staff as well as recent graduates in the early phase of their career.