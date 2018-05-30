UU and Randox invest £5m in PhD Academy

Pharma giant Randox and Ulster University are set to deliver a major boost for Northern Ireland’s life sciences industry and global patient healthcare through a £5 million collaboration designed to help address the STEM skills shortage .

The Industrial PhD Academy aims to encourage the development of advanced, higher level skills in key industry sectors, while reinforcing UU’s reputation for biomedical related research and enhancing Randox’s competitiveness in the global healthcare sector.

The skills development initiative will support up to ten individuals annually through PhD level study in the Life Sciences sector.

They will have the opportunity to work on new research projects, driven by industry and jointly supervised by Ulster University and Randox, to enhance their own individual skill sets whilst delivering ground breaking advances in the life sciences sector.

PhD researchers enrolled in this new programme of Industrial Research have started projects in areas of medicine including mental health, diabetes and cancer, with more projects being developed.

All projects share the common goal of delivering new diagnostic approaches for early detection of disease and earlier intervention where possible.

“Ulster University is renowned globally for research in personalised medicine, cancer, diabetes and mental health and this makes us the perfect fit for a global industry leader like Randox,” said deputy Vice-Chancellor, prof Alastair Adair.

“We have a longstanding partnership built around research, knowledge sharing and collaboration which has placed both organisations at the forefront of diagnostics and health research globally.”

Randox MD, Dr Peter FitzGerald, said: “We are unapologetically ambitious in our determination to cement Northern Ireland’s reputation as a global hub for life sciences and our own position as a worldwide leader. The current STEM skills shortage costs the economy £1.5bn/year and will only be resolved if all companies in the sector recognise they have a role to play now too.”