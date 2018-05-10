UU expands Chinese strategic partnership

Ulster University is to expand a strategic partnership with one of China’s top tier universities in a bid to encourage collaborative research activity in business and foster staff development.

The new agreement with Dongbei University of Finance and Economics (DUFE) will also create new opportunities in the area of joint course development and for students from Ulster University Business School to study in China.

DUFE’s finance and accounting courses rank among the top 10 across China.

It is based in the city of Dalian in Liaoning province, a major financial, shipping and logistics centre for north-eastern Asia.

The new arrangement builds on an existing 15-year partnership, which by July will have enabled more than 200 Chinese students to complete part of their degree in Northern Ireland.

This coincides with Derry City and Strabane District Council’s signing of a Co-operative City Agreement with Dalian – a visit supported by Ulster’s Confucius Institute.

“This premier partnership with DUFE mirrors our top tier partnerships in the US where we are the only UK business school with embedded relationships with both Harvard Business School and Babson College, Boston in the areas of competitiveness and entrepreneurship respectively,” said executive dean of the Business School, prof Mark Durkin.

The announcement was made during a visit to the country by the largest UU delegation ever sent to China, comprising 17 academic staff across four faculties who will visit eight cities to develop new and existing partnerships.

“Our partnership with DUFE is the university’s longest-standing and most successful Chinese partnership,” said pro-vice-chancellor of global engagement prof Ian Montgomery.

“Over a third of the DUFE students who study at UU secure first class honours, and as a result our alumni are well represented in blue chip financial firms.”