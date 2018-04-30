Varadkar and Barnier talk to business as pace around Brexit deal quickens

The chief executives of Manufacturing NI, Retail NI and Hospitality Ulster have discussed the concerns of Northern Ireland businesses in a meeting with the EU Brexit Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier in Newry this afternoon in a day that saw he and Irish premier Leo Varadkar visit the province.

As pressure to reach a working settlement on the future of the border grows Stephen Kelly (MNI), Glyn Roberts, Retail NI, and Colin Neill of Hospitality Ulster said they greatly welcomed the chance to discuss the issues facing three key sectors of the local economy.

“We’ve met with politicians from the UK and across the EU and with NI and UK Officials involved in the negotiations but today was the first chance for Michel Barnier and his team to hear directly from Northern Ireland businesses about what Brexit will mean to our industries and firms,” they said in a joint statement.

“We stressed to Mr Barnier that there is a need to find a way which ensures no Border in Ireland or between these islands in the interest of our economy and the hundreds of thousands of people across Northern Ireland who work in our businesses.”

They said they had stressed that trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK must remain unfettered regardless of the Brexit agreement outcome”

“Our three groups will be seeking further meetings in London, Dublin and Brussels to ensure our respective members voice is heard during these negotiations,” they added.

Meanwhile, Warrenpoint Port CEO Clare Guinness said she too had pressed the need for a fair settlement after a meeting with Mr Varadkar.

“Today’s visit by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar provided a welcome opportunity to meet with the leader of our closest trading partner who is one of the leading figures in the Brexit negotiations,” said Ms Guinness.

“Situated almost directly on the border between the UK and the Republic of Ireland, Warrenpoint Port last year handled 3.56 million tonnes of cargo worth £6.2 billion, around 40% of which either originated from or was destined for the Republic of Ireland.

“The vast majority of seaward trade, however - more than 80% - is to and from Great Britain.

“We used today’s meeting to press on Mr Varadkar, our desire for a border that supports frictionless trade, ensuring that it can continue to flow and grow.

“While this is our preferred position, we are actively formulating plans to deal with whatever scenario results from the Brexit negotiations,” she added.

“We also highlighted the need for improved infrastructure in the border region which would help trade north and south, in particular, the delivery of the Southern Relief Road which has already benefitted from European funding through the feasibility phase.”