Warrenpoint port handles record tonnage in 2018

Warrenpoint Port handled 3.6 million tonnes of cargo in 2018, the highest annual level recorded in the harbour’s history.

The total value of goods moving through the port also reached record levels, surpassing £6.5 billion for the first time.

The trading figures confirmed Warrenpoint’s position as the second largest port in Northern Ireland as it handled 12 per cent of all seaborne trade in the region.

“Much of the increase can be attributed to the success of our core roll-on roll-off freight service while we have also diversified the range of bulk goods that we handle as we look towards further growth in 2019 and beyond,” said CEO Clare Guinness.

The port handles a range of goods including timber, steel, animal feed, and cement and deals with imports and exports to and from countries including Spain, Italy, Sweden, Belgium, and Germany.

The overall number of units that passed through the port in 2018 rose to more than 126,000, boosted by a 4.8% increase in freight units.

This followed the deployment by Seatruck Ferries of two larger freight vessels on the key Heysham route in direct response to growing demand for unaccompanied trailer space.

“As we look towards further growth in 2019 and beyond, we have plans to continue our investment programme over the coming months as we aim to improve port infrastructure, plant and equipment,” added Ms Guinness.

“This will allow us to be more flexible, more efficient and open up more space, enabling trade to grow in line with expectations and widen the scope of goods we can handle.”