Waterfront to become ICC Belfast

The Waterfront is on target to deliver £100 million in revenues by 2021, it has been claimed, after a rebrand that will see it become the International Conference Centre (ICC) Belfast.

The “repositioning” which is specifically designed to attract the international conference market, takes effect from October 1, coincides with the first day of the International Healthy Cities Conference which will bring 3,000 delegates to the venue in a major four day conference set to generate £1.93 million for the city.

“The repositioning is a crucial step on the journey to realising the full potential of our fantastic venue,” said managinf director Catherine Toolan.

“We have the facilities, infrastructure, team and city-wide support to deliver major international conferences in Belfast.

“A comprehensive research process identified the need to specifically tailor our product to the wider UK and international conference market.

“The repositioning has been the catalyst for a significant body of work – behind it we have a robust digital strategy that dials up our focus on selling ICC Belfast in an incredibly competitive international market,” she added.

Gerry Lennon, Chief Executive of Visit Belfast said: “The repositioning of ICC Belfast is designed to support conference and event organiser requirements around the clock.

“The feedback we also get from organisers is phenomenally positive.”