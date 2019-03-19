What can we expect from co-working spaces in 2019?

Over the past decade we have seen the rise of coworking spaces here in the UK and Ireland.

While shared office spaces were traditionally aimed at freelancers and start-ups, today they are being occupied by different generations and larger corporations.

With our work environment constantly evolving, these changes will have an important and positive impact on the success of coworking spaces and enable them to keep up with the needs of the modern-day workforce.

In order to stay competitive, coworking spaces need to be different and be open to change. Unique coworking spaces catering for specific needs of the members is a trend that we will continue to see grow over the coming year. Unique coworking spaces allow you to target a particular industry, group or even profession.

These workspaces are designed and developed with the user in mind. These spaces will aim to attract a particular segment and will do so by creating a space that will support and facilitate the targeted professional. This allows both companies and freelancers to grow their networks and build strong communities.

Facebook, Twitter and Dropbox are all included in Glandore’s alumni network demonstrating that an environment that is fit for purpose will help companies thrive and achieve their full potential.

The coworking concept is as environmentally friendly as it gets, with companies and entrepreneurs sharing workspace and facilities which result in less overheads and infrastructure. During 2019 we will see coworking spaces, like Glandore, taking it to the next level and committing to promoting a more sustainable workplace. Providing support by offering more eco-friendly ways to dispose of waste and promoting initiatives, such as bike to work schemes and aspiring to become a plastic-free workplace.

Individuals using coworking spaces usually move around and use more than one location within a city if they are given the choice. Working in different locations allows for greater flexibility at work, making it more convenient for the employee. With so many people travelling for work, this year we will see an increased number of multi-city locations be a new trend.

Glandore is an all-Ireland company with offices in Dublin, Belfast and Cork. We predict that coworking spaces will see a huge demand to multiple cities to increase service. Particularly due to the uncertainly surrounding Brexit, we expect to see appetite for a presence in both ROI and Northern Ireland.

Coworking has often been synonymous with the tech stars of the future.

What was once so popular with freelancers and entrepreneur, is now sparking interest from the larger corporations who are looking to utilise these spaces for their employees.

We believe that one of the main reasons for this trend is because it allows companies to recruit from diverse geographic locations and allows them unlimited access to talent pools.

Glandore is already adapting their offering to cater for the demands of a changing workplace.

We believe that there will be increased interest from large companies who will continue to evolve in order to capture the best talent available. Coworking spaces will need to act fast if they don’t want to miss out on this emerging sector. Coworking space has become a revolution and has changed the way we work forever.

Each New Year has brought with it new trends and an increased popularity in coworking spaces and we predict that it will soon move further toward dominance in the office space world.