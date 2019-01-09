Wrightbus founder’s freedom of borough

Sir William Wright CBE has spoken of his delight ahead of being awarded the Honorary Freedom of the Borough by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Elected Members agreed on the prestigious award in February 2018 in recognition of Wrightbus founder Sir William’s contribution to global business, the local economy, and his service to the borough.

It followed a motion proposed by the mayor at the time, councillor Paul Reid, and was seconded by Councillor Audrey Wales MBE.

Sir William Wright CBE, said: “To receive the Freedom of the Borough is a great honour, particularly as it is bestowed from my birthplace, the area where my business is based, and a place I am proud to call home.”

The award will be officially conferred on Sir William at a special ceremony held in the borough on Friday, January 18.