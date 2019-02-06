Yell to expand its Belfast team with 40 new jobs

Digital marketing services provider Yell is recruiting 40 new digital telesales consultants for their offices in Donegal Square in Belfast.

The new consultants will be joining the current sales team of over 200.

The Yell offices have recently undergone a complete brand makeover for its sales centre of excellence at the Metro building as part of the transition to a completely digital business.

Peter Brown, telesales director said the investment in personnel was a further indicator of its success.

“This expansion is a fantastic commitment to our digital business in Belfast,” he said.

“Yell recently joined forces with Apple & Bing, in addition to our existing relationships with Facebook and Google.

“We now deliver 97% access of the UK search market to our Yell customers through these digital channels, providing them with a higher likelihood to be found and chosen online.

“For anyone looking to be part of one of the most successful digital transformation stories in the UK, this is a great opportunity to join Yell who were voted for again, for the third year running by Glassdoor, as the ‘Best place to work’ Employees award 2018.”