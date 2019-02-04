Yellow Door creates 35 jobs with Hillsborough Castle catering contract win

One of Northern Ireland’s leading outside caterers, The Yellow Door’s Simon Dougan, has secured his latest venture – providing dedicated on-site catering at Hillsborough Castle, creating 35 jobs.

Due to open to the public by Easter this year, new catering propositions on the estate come as part of a major project to open the castle as an important tourist attraction.

The prestigious contract is worth in the region of £6 million to the company, which continues to expand its reach in this competitive market sector.

Work at the Castle is in the final stages of a five-year £20 million investment by Historic Royal Palaces, the independent charity that cares for the Castle, to re-open the doors of Hillsborough castle and grounds to the public on 10 April 2019.

The firm led by Mr Dougan and his -business partner, Barry Smyth, a Michelin-starred chef, beat off stiff competition to win the five-year contract, which will see The Yellow Door providing all catering services at the newly built Hillsborough Castle Café and the Stable Yard Tea Room.

With its emphasis on quality, local, fresh, seasonal produce, and environmental goals such as recycling, on-site composting and working towards zero waste to landfill, the tender submitted proved a worthy winner.

“In keeping with the historic nature of Hillsborough Castle we also aim to use varieties of heirloom vegetables such as purple carrots, and some of the more uncommon herbs like lovage and blue hyssop, as well as Chilean guavas, which were reported to be Queen Victoria’s favourite fruit,” explained Simon.

The firm already grows a lot of these vegetables and herbs, but Simon and Barry will also work with Hillsborough Castle’s head gardener at the re-instated four-acre walled garden on the choice of seasonal produce to be grown specifically for use in the new kitchens. “You just can’t get any fresher than that,” said Barry.

Gina George, retail director at Historic Royal Palaces, said: “We are pleased to have awarded The Yellow Door the contract for our new catering outlets at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens.

“The Yellow Door perfectly matched our brief to ensure there is a strong emphasis on quality local and seasonal produce with a menu that will be inspired by the history of the estate. We look forward to working with them in this new chapter for the Castle.”