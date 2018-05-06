Young agri-food finalists set for Fresh Innovation Awards

Henderson Wholesale has revealed a shortlist of seven finalists vying for the title Young Agri-Food Innovator, a new category for 2018 in this year’s Fresh Innovation Awards.

All shortlisted finalists play a substantial role in driving forward innovative business strategies for their respective companies and have already made a significant contribution to the Northern Ireland agri-food industry.

Now in its sixth year, the special awards ceremony takes place on May 18 at the Balmoral Show, when alongside the Young Agri-Food Innovator winner, trophies and highly commended certificates will be presented to winners across six further categories.

“The Fresh Innovation Awards help spotlight our hugely diverse and extensive portfolio of local suppliers who year on year provide exceptional products and new ranges for our customers,” said Neal Kelly, fresh foods director at Henderson Group.

“This year we decided to rebrand to the Fresh Innovation Awards to reflect how our suppliers are constantly creating new ways of producing fresh food to meet our retailer and shopper demands for local, fresh and convenient food offerings.”

Patrick Doody, Henderson Group sales and marketing director added; “At Balmoral Show, we wrap up everything our brand is about and bring it to the Show for visitors to enjoy. This is the biggest event in the agri calendar, so it is important for us to be here to communicate our passion for local.”