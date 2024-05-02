Busy Coleraine now reopened after vehicle struck railway bridge between Coleraine and Castlerock
Police this morning confirmed that the ‘Millburn Road, Coleraine, has now fully reopened to traffic’.
Yesterday the PSNI had confirmed that the Millburn Road in Coleraine had been closed following a road traffic collision.
And motorists are asked to ‘please avoid the area’.
Pictures from the scene reveal that the lorry has driven into a train line.
Translink posted: “#TRAIN #UPDATE The Line is Currently Closed between #Castlerock & #Coleraine.
"Trains departing L/Derry will run to Castlerock & passengers will then be transported by road.
"Trains departing from Belfast will terminate at Coleraine & passengers transported by road from there.”
