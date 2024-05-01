Busy Coleraine road remains closed after vehicle strikes railway bridge between Coleraine and Castlerock
Police have also confirmed that the Millburn Road in Coleraine is currently closed following a road traffic collision.
And motorists are asked to ‘please avoid the area’.
Pictures from the scene reveal that the lorry has driven into a train line.
Translink posted: “#TRAIN #UPDATE The Line is Currently Closed between #Castlerock & #Coleraine.
"Trains departing L/Derry will run to Castlerock & passengers will then be transported by road.
"Trains departing from Belfast will terminate at Coleraine & passengers transported by road from there.”
The Millburn Road in Coleraine is still closed..
