Busy Coleraine road remains closed after vehicle strikes railway bridge between Coleraine and Castlerock

Motorists are asked to be cautious after a road in Coleraine has been closed after a lorry struck a bridge which carries Translink trains.
By Gemma Murray
Published 1st May 2024, 14:30 BST
A lorry drives into a Coleraine bridgeA lorry drives into a Coleraine bridge
A lorry drives into a Coleraine bridge

Police have also confirmed that the Millburn Road in Coleraine is currently closed following a road traffic collision.

And motorists are asked to ‘please avoid the area’.

Pictures from the scene reveal that the lorry has driven into a train line.

Translink posted: “#TRAIN #UPDATE The Line is Currently Closed between #Castlerock & #Coleraine.

"Trains departing L/Derry will run to Castlerock & passengers will then be transported by road.

"Trains departing from Belfast will terminate at Coleraine & passengers transported by road from there.”

The Millburn Road in Coleraine is still closed..

