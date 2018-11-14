Busy road closed after discovery of suspicious object

Police have closed the A31 Magherafelt Bypass after the discovery of a suspicious object.

The suspicious object was found between the Castledawson roundabout and the Aughrim Road, around 10:45am this morning.

A PSNI spokesman said no homes have been evacuated.

But drivers travelling between Magherafelt and Moneymore are advised the A31 Magherafelt Bypass has been closed at the Castedawson roundabout and at the Aughrim Road junction. Diversions are in place.

There are no further details at this stage.