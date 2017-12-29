By royal appointment ... full list of NI New Year Honours

KNIGHTS BACHELOR (Kt)
Dr William Thompson WRIGHT CBE
Founder, Wrightbus Ltd. For services to the Economy and the Bus Industry.
COMPANIONS OF THE ORDER OF THE BATH (CB)
Mr Nicholas Proctor PERRY
For services to the Criminal Justice
System in Northern Ireland
COMMANDERS OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (CBE)
Professor Norman David BLACK
For services to Higher Education,
Science and the Voluntary Sector
Professor Richard Ludlow ENGLISH
For services to the Understanding of
Modern Day Terrorism and Political
History
Mr Andrew Melvin HAMILTON
For services to Government and to charitable fundraising
OFFICERS OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (OBE)
Mr David Alexander CANNING
For services to Children, Young People and Education
Mr Robert John (Jack) DOBSON
For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland
Ms Ellvena GRAHAM
For services to the Economy and the Advancement of Women in Business
Mr Eamonn HOLMES
For services to Broadcasting
Mrs Olive Mary MAYBIN
For public service
Mrs Grace Foster NESBITT
For services to Government in Northern Ireland and for voluntary and charitable services
Mr William John PRIESTLY
For services to Criminal Justice
Mrs Rhona Mary QUINN
For services to the Construction Industry and the community
MEMBERS OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE
Mrs Elizabeth Rachel ATKINSON
For services to Cancer Patients and their Families
Mr Philip Andrew BATT
For services to Community Safety
Mr William Alexander BECKETT
For services to the voluntary sector and to Sport
Mr Robert George BLACK
For services to ex-Service Personnel and their Families
Ms Jayne BRADY
For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland
Mrs Cynthia Louise Hart CHERRY J.P.
For services to the community and
Charitable Fundraising
Mrs Mary Barbara COLLEN
For services to Children and
Young People in Northern Ireland
Mr George Edward COLLIGAN
For services to the Museums Sector
Ms Christine Rosemary COLLINS
For services to People with Rare Diseases
Mr Michael John DOHERTY
For services to Community Cohesion
Mr Michael William GRAHAM
For services to Policing and the community of Northern Ireland
Ms Ruth GRAHAM
For services to Disabled and Bereaved Children in Northern Ireland
Mrs Florence HARPER
For services to Cardiology in County Tyrone
Dr Jonathan HEGGARTY
For services to Further Education
Mr Kenneth Malcolm HEWITT
For services to Cross Community Relations in Londonderry
Mr John Martin HUGHES
For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland
Mrs Elizabeth Anne JOHNSTON
For voluntary service to the community in Donaghadee, County Down
Haji Mohammad Yaqub JOYA
For services to the Army and the Muslim community
Ms Ivy Agnes LEE
For services to Girlguiding
Mrs Margaret Patricia MARTIN
For voluntary service to Road Safety
Ms Linda Jane MCAULEY
For services to Consumers
Mr Thomas Adrian MCAULEY
For services to First Aid and Healthcare in Northern Ireland
Mr Thomas Celestine MCBRIDE
For services to Further Education
Mrs Hazel Roberta MCCREADY
For services to Disabled ex-Police Officers in Northern Ireland
Detective Constable Garry MILLAR
For services to Policing and the community in Northern Ireland
Mr Henry Joseph MOORE T.D.
For services in support of the Northern Ireland peace process
Mrs Sandra MOORE
For services to Tackling Homelessness
Mr Michael Cecil MOSS
For services to Golf, Tourism and charity in Northern Ireland
Ms Alison MOTH
For services to Education
Mr Kenneth John NELSON
For services to Economic Development and the Voluntary Sector
Mr David George OPENSHAW
For services to Music
Professor Gerard Patrick PARR
For services to Developing Telecoms Infrastructure in Northern Ireland
Mr Stephen Philip PRENTER
For services to the Arts, Business and Education
Mrs Margaret Ann SHIELDS
For services to Defence
Mr Jeffrey Douglas Reginald SMITH
For services to Health
Ms Anne Amelia Manson WALLACE
For services to the Northern Ireland Civil Service
Miss Verena Lesley WALLACE
For services to Midwifery
Mr William John Allen WATSON
For services to Cycling
Ms Jacqueline Frances WILLIAMSON
For services to Carers and
Children in Northern Ireland
MEDALLIST OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (BEM)
Mr Thomas ALLEN
For services to the community in Donemana, County Tyrone
Mr Peter BAILLIE
For services to Defence and Veterans
Mr Jack Alexander Erwin BEATTIE
For services to the Development of Sport in Lisburn, Northern Ireland
Mr James BELL
For services to the Farming Community in Northern Ireland
Mrs Margaret CAHOON
For services to Education
Mrs Gayle Luett CARSON
For services to Prisoner Welfare and charity in Northern Ireland
Mr Samuel Frederick Erskine (Ricky) CARUTH
For services to Rowing
Mr Stephen CHAPMAN
For services to Music
Mr Jonathan Victor COOKE
For services to Cross Community Relations through Sport
Mrs Dawn Ruth DAVIS
For voluntary services through the Samaritans
Mrs Elizabeth Gabrielle DEANS
For voluntary service to the Western Health and Social Care Trust
Watch Commander David DENVIR
For services to Fire Safety
Mrs Theresa Mary DOUGLAS
For services to the community
Mrs Hazel Valerie DRUMMOND
For services to Music
Mr Thomas Wallace ELDER
For services to the community in Ahoghill, County Antrim
Mr James Andrew EMERY
For voluntary service to the Boys’
Brigade and the community in
County Tyrone
Mr Robert FISHER
For services to the Northern Ireland Prison Service Pipes and Drums Band
Mr William James Keith FLEMING
For services to Young People
through the Church Lads’ and
Church Girls’ Brigades and The
Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme
Mrs Mary Bernadette GLASS
For services to Nursing and the community in the Causeway Area
Mr Philip Colin KYLE
For services to Young People and the community in Northern Ireland
Mr John MADDEN
For services to the community in Larne, County Antrim
Mr Norman MAWHINNEY
For services to Running and the
community in Comber, County Down
Mrs Margaret Patricia MCDONALD
For services to Young People through the Dunmurry Girls’ Brigade and to the community in Lisburn, Northern Ireland
Mrs Barbara MCKINLEY
For services to Culture
Mrs Selma Anne MCMULLAN
For services to Young People
through the Girls’ Brigade in
Ballycastle, County Antrim
Mrs Jeanette MCMURRAY
For services to Policing and the community in Northern Ireland
Mrs Iris Phoebe MCSWIGIN
For services to charity and
Community Relations in
Fivemiletown, County Tyrone
Miss Lucia Quinney MEE
For services to Promoting Public
Awareness about Organ Donation
Mr William David Alexander MITCHELL
For services to the community in County Down
Mrs Rachel MORRISON
For services to the community in Portstewart, County Londonderry
Mr Peter Francis MULLIGAN
For services to Archery and the Arts
Mrs Elizabeth Mary (Elma) NELSON For services to the community in Maguiresbridge, County Fermanagh
Mr Ernest O’HARA
For services to Agriculture and the
community in Northern Ireland
Mrs Rebekah Mary OLPHERT
For services to Music
Mr Hugh Raymond PHILLIPS
For services to Gymnastics
Mrs Avril POLLOCK
For services to the community in
Strabane, County Tyrone
Mr Samuel POLLOCK
For services to the community
Mr Patrick Joseph PRUNTY
For services to the Lough Neagh Rescue Service
Mr Robert RAMSEY
For services to Schools and Youth
Football in Northern Ireland
Mrs Mary Gertrude ROBINSON
For services to Nursing
Mr Robert John SAVAGE
For services to Further Education
Mr Thomas Richard SCOTT
For voluntary service to the Ulster
Special Constabulary Association
Mr Daryl Jon SIMPSON
For services to Community
Relations and Peace and
Reconciliation in Northern Ireland
Mrs Amy Margaret SMYTON
For services to Local Government
and the community in Omagh,
County Tyrone
Miss Susan SPENCE
For voluntary service to Rugby
Mrs Eileen Thelma STRANGE
For voluntary service to The Seven Towers Male Voice Choir
Mr Robert James Hamilton THORNBERRY
For services to Young People
through the Boys’ Brigade
Mrs Lillian THORNTON
For services to Local Government
and the community in County
Fermanagh
Mr John Samuel WILSON
For services to the community in
Newtownstewart, County Tyrone
QUEEN’S POLICE MEDAL (QPM)
Superintendent Alywin John BARTON
Police Service of Northern Ireland
Detective Inspector Jeremy
Thomas MCFARLAND
Police Service of Northern Ireland