By royal appointment ... full list of NI New Year Honours

KNIGHTS BACHELOR (Kt)

Dr William Thompson WRIGHT CBE

Former Ballymena Councillor and Wrightbus chairman, William Wright.

Founder, Wrightbus Ltd. For services to the Economy and the Bus Industry.

COMPANIONS OF THE ORDER OF THE BATH (CB)

Mr Nicholas Proctor PERRY

For services to the Criminal Justice

System in Northern Ireland

COMMANDERS OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (CBE)

Professor Norman David BLACK

For services to Higher Education,

Science and the Voluntary Sector

Professor Richard Ludlow ENGLISH

For services to the Understanding of

Modern Day Terrorism and Political

History

Mr Andrew Melvin HAMILTON

For services to Government and to charitable fundraising

OFFICERS OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (OBE)

Mr David Alexander CANNING

For services to Children, Young People and Education

Mr Robert John (Jack) DOBSON

For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland

Ms Ellvena GRAHAM

For services to the Economy and the Advancement of Women in Business

Mr Eamonn HOLMES

For services to Broadcasting

Mrs Olive Mary MAYBIN

For public service

Mrs Grace Foster NESBITT

For services to Government in Northern Ireland and for voluntary and charitable services

Mr William John PRIESTLY

For services to Criminal Justice

Mrs Rhona Mary QUINN

For services to the Construction Industry and the community

MEMBERS OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Mrs Elizabeth Rachel ATKINSON

For services to Cancer Patients and their Families

Mr Philip Andrew BATT

For services to Community Safety

Mr William Alexander BECKETT

For services to the voluntary sector and to Sport

Mr Robert George BLACK

For services to ex-Service Personnel and their Families

Ms Jayne BRADY

For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland

Mrs Cynthia Louise Hart CHERRY J.P.

For services to the community and

Charitable Fundraising

Mrs Mary Barbara COLLEN

For services to Children and

Young People in Northern Ireland

Mr George Edward COLLIGAN

For services to the Museums Sector

Ms Christine Rosemary COLLINS

For services to People with Rare Diseases

Mr Michael John DOHERTY

For services to Community Cohesion

Mr Michael William GRAHAM

For services to Policing and the community of Northern Ireland

Ms Ruth GRAHAM

For services to Disabled and Bereaved Children in Northern Ireland

Mrs Florence HARPER

For services to Cardiology in County Tyrone

Dr Jonathan HEGGARTY

For services to Further Education

Mr Kenneth Malcolm HEWITT

For services to Cross Community Relations in Londonderry

Mr John Martin HUGHES

For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland

Mrs Elizabeth Anne JOHNSTON

For voluntary service to the community in Donaghadee, County Down

Haji Mohammad Yaqub JOYA

For services to the Army and the Muslim community

Ms Ivy Agnes LEE

For services to Girlguiding

Mrs Margaret Patricia MARTIN

For voluntary service to Road Safety

Ms Linda Jane MCAULEY

For services to Consumers

Mr Thomas Adrian MCAULEY

For services to First Aid and Healthcare in Northern Ireland

Mr Thomas Celestine MCBRIDE

For services to Further Education

Mrs Hazel Roberta MCCREADY

For services to Disabled ex-Police Officers in Northern Ireland

Detective Constable Garry MILLAR

For services to Policing and the community in Northern Ireland

Mr Henry Joseph MOORE T.D.

For services in support of the Northern Ireland peace process

Mrs Sandra MOORE

For services to Tackling Homelessness

Mr Michael Cecil MOSS

For services to Golf, Tourism and charity in Northern Ireland

Ms Alison MOTH

For services to Education

Mr Kenneth John NELSON

For services to Economic Development and the Voluntary Sector

Mr David George OPENSHAW

For services to Music

Professor Gerard Patrick PARR

For services to Developing Telecoms Infrastructure in Northern Ireland

Mr Stephen Philip PRENTER

For services to the Arts, Business and Education

Mrs Margaret Ann SHIELDS

For services to Defence

Mr Jeffrey Douglas Reginald SMITH

For services to Health

Ms Anne Amelia Manson WALLACE

For services to the Northern Ireland Civil Service

Miss Verena Lesley WALLACE

For services to Midwifery

Mr William John Allen WATSON

For services to Cycling

Ms Jacqueline Frances WILLIAMSON

For services to Carers and

Children in Northern Ireland

MEDALLIST OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (BEM)

Mr Thomas ALLEN

For services to the community in Donemana, County Tyrone

Mr Peter BAILLIE

For services to Defence and Veterans

Mr Jack Alexander Erwin BEATTIE

For services to the Development of Sport in Lisburn, Northern Ireland

Mr James BELL

For services to the Farming Community in Northern Ireland

Mrs Margaret CAHOON

For services to Education

Mrs Gayle Luett CARSON

For services to Prisoner Welfare and charity in Northern Ireland

Mr Samuel Frederick Erskine (Ricky) CARUTH

For services to Rowing

Mr Stephen CHAPMAN

For services to Music

Mr Jonathan Victor COOKE

For services to Cross Community Relations through Sport

Mrs Dawn Ruth DAVIS

For voluntary services through the Samaritans

Mrs Elizabeth Gabrielle DEANS

For voluntary service to the Western Health and Social Care Trust

Watch Commander David DENVIR

For services to Fire Safety

Mrs Theresa Mary DOUGLAS

For services to the community

Mrs Hazel Valerie DRUMMOND

For services to Music

Mr Thomas Wallace ELDER

For services to the community in Ahoghill, County Antrim

Mr James Andrew EMERY

For voluntary service to the Boys’

Brigade and the community in

County Tyrone

Mr Robert FISHER

For services to the Northern Ireland Prison Service Pipes and Drums Band

Mr William James Keith FLEMING

For services to Young People

through the Church Lads’ and

Church Girls’ Brigades and The

Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme

Mrs Mary Bernadette GLASS

For services to Nursing and the community in the Causeway Area

Mr Philip Colin KYLE

For services to Young People and the community in Northern Ireland

Mr John MADDEN

For services to the community in Larne, County Antrim

Mr Norman MAWHINNEY

For services to Running and the

community in Comber, County Down

Mrs Margaret Patricia MCDONALD

For services to Young People through the Dunmurry Girls’ Brigade and to the community in Lisburn, Northern Ireland

Mrs Barbara MCKINLEY

For services to Culture

Mrs Selma Anne MCMULLAN

For services to Young People

through the Girls’ Brigade in

Ballycastle, County Antrim

Mrs Jeanette MCMURRAY

For services to Policing and the community in Northern Ireland

Mrs Iris Phoebe MCSWIGIN

For services to charity and

Community Relations in

Fivemiletown, County Tyrone

Miss Lucia Quinney MEE

For services to Promoting Public

Awareness about Organ Donation

Mr William David Alexander MITCHELL

For services to the community in County Down

Mrs Rachel MORRISON

For services to the community in Portstewart, County Londonderry

Mr Peter Francis MULLIGAN

For services to Archery and the Arts

Mrs Elizabeth Mary (Elma) NELSON For services to the community in Maguiresbridge, County Fermanagh

Mr Ernest O’HARA

For services to Agriculture and the

community in Northern Ireland

Mrs Rebekah Mary OLPHERT

For services to Music

Mr Hugh Raymond PHILLIPS

For services to Gymnastics

Mrs Avril POLLOCK

For services to the community in

Strabane, County Tyrone

Mr Samuel POLLOCK

For services to the community

Mr Patrick Joseph PRUNTY

For services to the Lough Neagh Rescue Service

Mr Robert RAMSEY

For services to Schools and Youth

Football in Northern Ireland

Mrs Mary Gertrude ROBINSON

For services to Nursing

Mr Robert John SAVAGE

For services to Further Education

Mr Thomas Richard SCOTT

For voluntary service to the Ulster

Special Constabulary Association

Mr Daryl Jon SIMPSON

For services to Community

Relations and Peace and

Reconciliation in Northern Ireland

Mrs Amy Margaret SMYTON

For services to Local Government

and the community in Omagh,

County Tyrone

Miss Susan SPENCE

For voluntary service to Rugby

Mrs Eileen Thelma STRANGE

For voluntary service to The Seven Towers Male Voice Choir

Mr Robert James Hamilton THORNBERRY

For services to Young People

through the Boys’ Brigade

Mrs Lillian THORNTON

For services to Local Government

and the community in County

Fermanagh

Mr John Samuel WILSON

For services to the community in

Newtownstewart, County Tyrone

QUEEN’S POLICE MEDAL (QPM)

Superintendent Alywin John BARTON

Police Service of Northern Ireland

Detective Inspector Jeremy

Thomas MCFARLAND

Police Service of Northern Ireland