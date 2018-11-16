Cairncastle Ulster-Scots to hold St. Andrew’s Day soiree

Cairncastle Ulster-Scots are celebrating St Andrew’s Day with a soiree in Halfway House Hotel, Ballygally, on Wednesday November 28, starting at 8.00pm.

Artists will include Dave Lowe and Helen Stewart, vocalist Charmaine Glover, Island Fiddlers, Grouse Beaters including Billy McCombe. Everyone is welcome including anyone who plays a musical instrument or sings.

The cost of admission £5 which includes light refreshments. For more information, phone 07810 294638 or email cairncastle.ulsterscots@hotmail.com.