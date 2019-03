Motorists have been asked to drive with care after a wall collapsed onto a Co Armagh road.

SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden revealed the wall on the Kilvergan Road had collapsed this morning.

The wall is over a small river and on a bad bend on the road from Carn to Derrymacash.

Cllr McAlinden said: “The wall on Kilvergan road has collapsed. Approach with care.

“Road service have been notified.”