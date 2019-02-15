Calling all fans of hit show Narcos

Spend an evening with DEA agents Javier Pena and Steve Murphy, the real life DEA Agents who inspired the hit Netflix show Narcos, when they bring their In Conversation show to the Limelight 1 in Belfast on May 14.

Agents Pena and Murphy will speak about the rise and fall of the Medellin Cartel and the role the Agents played in bringing down its notorious leader, the King of Cocaine Pablo Escobar. They also discuss the Cali Cartel and Kiki Carmena the undercover agent who was the subject of the latest Narcos Mexico series.

Tickets are on sale from Ticketmaster outlets. and online at www.limelightbelfast.com.