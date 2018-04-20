Campaign launched to raise £131,000 to save iconic Donegal church spire

A fundraising campaign has been launched to save an iconic Donegal church spire that was badly damaged by a Christmas Day lightning strike two years ago.

More than €150,000 (£131,000) is needed to repair the spire of the 190-year-old Donegal Parish Church, which is an instantly recognisable feature on the Donegal Town skyline.

The interior of the Church of Ireland building was extensively repaired following the 2016 lightning strike, but damp is causing the stonework of the historic spire and tower to crumble.

The Archdeacon of Raphoe David Huss said urgent action is needed to repair the stonework and to re-point the entire tower and spire.

He added that the project has failed to secure government funding.

“The cost of the entire repair project is estimated at €150,000,” he said.

“To our great disappointment, we were recently turned down by the Department of Arts, Heritage and the Gaeltacht for a grant under the Structures at Risk Fund.

“To date we have received no funding from local or national government, although we continue to explore these avenues and to engage with our local elected representatives and grant-making bodies.”

The parish is organising a number of fundraising activities over the next months.

Details on all of these activities can be found at the parish’s new Facebook page, ‘Save our Spire Donegal’, which will also have details of how donations can be made.

“Any support will be greatly appreciated,” said Archdeacon Huss.

“Together we can ensure that this much-loved landmark stands tall and continues to serve the community for many years to come.”

The church, which was built in 1828, is one of the oldest buildings in the historic town centre and it is said to be the second most-photographed building in the area after the nearby Donegal Castle.