Campbell dismisses Sinn Fein anti-sectarianism policy as ‘photo-call’

A Sinn Fein anti-sectarianism strategy has been dismissed by Gregory Campbell as “little more than a photo call”.

The DUP MP for Londonderry was commenting after Sinn Fein launched the new ‘One Community’ policy in Belfast on Monday.

Mr Campbell described such a policy as a “worthwhile concept,” but added: “The problem in advocating such a strategy, is that they run the real risk of being asked about their own background in the very concept they say they are opposed to.

“Many PIRA victims will view their announcement as little more than a photo-call as the current Sinn Fein leadership continue to glorify and celebrate a terrorist organisation which for years unashamedly murdered people because of their religion.”