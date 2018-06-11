Can you help find missing Colleen O'Neill

Police are appealing for information about the location of missing Colleen O'Neill - who was last seen on Saturday night.

In a Facebook post they say: "*Missing Person Appeal* Police are concerned regarding the whereabouts of Colleen O'Neill (25)."

It adds that Colleen was last seen at 10pm on Saturday (June 9) "in a taxi leaving the area of University of Ulster, York Street, Belfast and believed to have been dropped off in the area of Dunmurry Lane a short time later".

"If you have any information on the whereabouts of this individual please contact police on 101 quoting serial number 1625 of 10/6/18," adds the post.