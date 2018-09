Police are appealing for information on missing Dale McDermott.

A post on PSNI Limavady Facebook page said: "Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Dale McDermott.

"Dale would more recently have dark shaved hair, is approx 5ft 7 and would be of slim build."

They appeal to anyone who knows of Dale's whereabouts or believe you have any information which may assist Police to contact them on 101 quoting ref 721 07/09/18.