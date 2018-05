Police have launched an online appeal to help locate missing Daniel Hynds.

According to the post police are "concerned for the wellbeing" of the 24-year-old who is believed to be staying at a hostel in the Belfast area.

"Police need to speak to Daniel to ensure he is safe and well but have been unable to identify this males location," adds the post.

"If anyone knows the whereabouts of or has a contact number for Daniel please contact police on 101 and give the reference number 1461 2/5/18."