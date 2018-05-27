Can you help find missing Derek Grey?

Police have issued an urgent appeal to find missing Derek Grey.

PSNI East Belfast launched the Facebook alert this evening asking people to share their appeal.

Derek Grey's dog

Derek Grey is 77-years-old and has dementia.

According to the post he was last seen around the Cregagh Glen in east Belfast at 1.45pm.

He was last seen wearing jeans, and a thin blue striped short sleeve shirt. Mr Grey is 5ft 9ins tall and was last seen walking his wire haired fox terrier dog.

"Mr Grey has been missing before and was found in Bangor so please share this post," adds the post. "If you believe you have seen Mr Grey please contact police on 101 with the reference 1197 27/05/18."