The family of missing 49-year-old John 'Jackie' McWilliams are appealing for your help in finding him.

A post on PSNI north Belfast Facebook says: "Jackie's health isn't good and he suffers from confusion. Any info to 101, ref 223-18/9/18".

Missing John "Jackie" McWilliams

They add that Mr McWilliams - who is five foot 10 ins tall and of medium build - has been reported missing from Duncairn Gardens in Belfast.

He was last seen at 11.30pm yesterday.