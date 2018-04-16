Can you help find missing Jonathan Kerr?

Police in Bangor are appealing to the public to help them find missing Jonathan Kerr.

In a Facebook post they said: "We are again asking for your help in relation to Jonathan Kerr from Enterprise Court in Bangor.

"Jonathan has left his home address this morning in his red Skoda Rapid registration BSZ5942 and may well still be in the Bangor or Ards areas.

"Jonathan would frequent amusement arcades and bookmakers premises so if you know anyone in those sort of premises I would appreciate it made known to them.

"Again Jonathan is in no trouble we simply need to ensure he is safe and well. Reference number is cc2018041600524."