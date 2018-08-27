Can you help find missing Sean Carroll McClelland

Police are appealing for help in locating missing 17-year-old Sean Carroll McClelland.

The teenager has gone missing from the Warrenpoint area.

A post on PSNI Newry and Mourne Facebook site said he is 5 foot 8 ins tall and slim with short hair.

"He was last seen wearing a navy Adidas hoody, grey tracksuit bottoms and green Nike trainers," adds the post.

"Any sightings please contact us on 101 and quote CC1456 of 26/08/18.

"Sean, if you see this, please make contact with your family or us to let us know that you’re safe."