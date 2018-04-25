Can you help find missing Stacey Yates

Police and the family of Stacey Yates are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Stacey Yates.

The 31-year-old left her home at 6pm on Monday April 23 to go to work. The last time Stacey had contact with family was around 9pm last night. Her car, a Gold Citroen C4 – registration number PUI 6293 - was last seen at 9:43pm on Monday travelling on the old bridge in Coleraine, heading in the direction of the town. Stacey, when she left for work, was wearing a light blue work tunic, a grey-coloured cardigan and navy work trousers with dark shoes. She is described as being 5’7’’ tall, and has a distinctive tattoo on one of her ankles spelling out ‘Nicky’. Police are appealing for Stacey, or anyone who knows of her whereabouts to contact officers in Coleraine on the non emergency number 101 quoting reference number 643 of 24/04/18.