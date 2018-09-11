Can you help find missing Stuart?

Police and the family of a man, identified only as Stuart, are appealing for help in locating him.

A post on PSNI Craigavon facebook says: "I need your eagle eyes on this one.

"The man below is called Stuart. His family and Police are very concerned about him and his whereabouts.

"He is thought to be travelling in a burnt orange/red Renault megane, registration: NFZ 6340."

The post adds that Stuart is "absolutely not in any trouble, so if you're reading, Stuart, please get in touch with us on 101 or your family".

It adds: "If you've any info as to the whereabouts of Stuart or if you've seen this vehicle in the last few hours, please get in touch.

"You can call 101 and quote reference: 1365 10/09/18".