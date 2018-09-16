Can you help find missing teen Jamie Lee Sloss?

Police are appealing for information about missing 14-year-old Jamie Lee Sloss.

The teen has gone missing from the north Belfast area.

A post on PSNI Facebook said: "When last seen, Jamie Lee was wearing a pink coloured jumper, green coloured coat, blue jeans and white trainers. "She has however had opportunity to change clothing since then. Please share and very many thanks for your help."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on the non-emergency telephone number 101 quoting incident reference number 57 dated 13/09/2018.