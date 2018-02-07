Can you help find missing teenager Louise Craig

Police are appealing on social media for the public to help them find missing 17-year-old Louise Craig.

The teenager was last seen on February 2 and was reported missing from the Loopland Park area of east Belfast.

Louise is described as being 163 cm tall and slim with long bleached hair.

A police spokesman has appealed for anyone with any knowledge of this female to please contact Police on 101 quoting serial 411 2/2/18

In a personal note to Louise, the post adds: "Also Louise if you are seeing this please present yourself at your local station. Thanks for your time".