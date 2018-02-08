Can you help find this stolen engagement ring?

Police have appealed to the public to help locate a stolen engagement ring.

A post on PSNI Lisburn Facebook page asked for assistance in locating the stunning ring, which was stolen on January 28 from a property in Hedingham, Moira.

The post says during the burglary "numerous items were stolen including the engagement ring".

"If anyone has any information regarding this burglary or ring please contact us via 101 and quote reference 72, 28/01/2018," adds the post.

"#KeepingPeopleSafe #WhatIfItWasYou".