Police are appealing to the public to help them locate Jordan Maguire.

Mr Maguire was reported missing one week ago.

In a Facebook appeal, PSNI Belfast City Centre say: "Police are actively attempting to locate Jordan who was reported missing on 25/7/18.

"We need to speak to Jordan in person to ensure his wellbeing.

"If you have any information that can assist Police please contact 101 and quote reference number 964 of 25/7/18."