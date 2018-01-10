Can you help locate missing Michael Cullen?

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Michael Cullen who has been reported missing from his north Belfast home by his family.

The post on PSNI North Belfast Facebook page added that Michael, from North Circular Road, was last in contact with his family at around 2pm yesterday (December 9).



Michael is 5ft 11ins tall with dark hair and beard. He was wearing a green puffa jacket, grey jumper and black trousers.



Police are appealing for Michael, or indeed anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 622 9/1/18.