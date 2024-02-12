Canadian chicken restaurant makes UK debut with first store opening in Lisburn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This exciting international expansion marks a significant milestone for the brand and offers the people of Lisburn a taste of Canada's finest fried chicken.

The grand opening celebration of MB Chicken is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 21 February, led by Mayor Councillor Andrew Gowan, at Lisburn Leisure Park.

The Mayor will officially open the store at 10:45am with doors opening to the public from 11:00am, where the first 250 customers in line will receive a free ‘Big Mary®’ chicken sandwich.

The new MB Chicken store sees the creation of 25 jobs and there are plans to open locations in Belfast and across the rest of Northern Ireland.

Hadi Chahin, CEO of MB Chicken, said: “For over 54 years Canadian’s have made Mary Brown’s Chicken their first choice for fresh, hand-cut, hand breaded delicious fried chicken and Taters. We are excited to introduce our legendary fried chicken to the wonderful people of Lisburn. We have been a beloved tradition in Canada for generations, and we can't wait to share our passion for delicious, made-from-scratch quality food with our new friends in the UK.”

Don't miss out on the grand opening celebration of MB Chicken in Lisburn! Join the MB Chicken team on Wednesday 21 February from 10:45am at Lisburn Leisure Park for a memorable day of great food, fun activities, and giveaways.