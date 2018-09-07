Candlelight vigil in memory of Cameron Truesdale

A candlelight vigil is to be held in Waringstown tomorrow night (Saturday, September 8) in memory of Cameron Truesdale.

The teenager (who turned 13 in April) died on Wednesday night after a 20-month battle with cancer.

The vigil will begin at 8pm in Waringstown Park, in the village near Lurgan. Co Armagh.

More formal details of funeral arrangements stated Cameron Alan Thomas Truesdale died peacefully at home on September 5 ‘in the arms of his Mum and Dad after the bravest battle with cancer’.

Cameron was the ‘precious and loving son of Hammy and Cassie, biggest and best brother of Chloe, Courtney and Caitlin, beloved step son of David and Cheryl and a much loved grandson, great grandson, cousin, nephew and friend’.

A service of thanksgiving will be held in Donaghcloney Elim Church on Sunday at 2:30pm followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

House strictly private.

No flowers please, donations if desired payable to Cancer Fund for Children (Daisy Lodge) Curlew Pavillion, Portmore Business Park, Airport Road West, Belfast, BT3 9ED.

Cameron’s battle inspired people across Northern Ireland and, indeed, across the world as a fundraising campaign was launched to help fund his treatment as part of a clinical trial in Mexico.

For a time it appeared the treatment was bearing fruit, unfortunately over the following months his condition worsened until just a few weeks ago the family warned ‘his journey was near over’.

His battle began in January 2017 when the youngster was diagnosed with an inoperable Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma also known as ‘DIPG’ which is the second most common type of primary, high grade brain tumour in children.

While the outlook was grim his family refused to give up and they discovered a pioneering treatment in Mexico.

In September last year they travelled from their home in Waringstown near Lurgan to Mexico in a bid to save his life.

The Cure4Cam fundraising page was set up with in excess of £100,000 raised to pay for his treatment thanks to incredible support coming from Northern Ireland and beyond.

