Captain Amee-Leigh Costigan believes Ireland did not capitalise on Gabrielle Vernier's red card following Saturday’s 27-15 defeat against France in their Women's Six Nations opener at Kingspan Stadium.

The visitors led 17-5 at the interval following converted tries from Vernier and Marine Menager but a 45th-minute red card for the former gave Ireland a way back into the contest.

Ireland quickly made their numerical advantage count as Neve Jones and Aoife Wafer – with her second try of the match – helped reduce the deficit to 17-15, but that was as close as the hosts would get and Emilie Boulard’s late score ultimately handed France victory.

Wafer’s second try of the match set up a grandstand finish but a late Bourgeois penalty and Boulard’s try ended the home side’s hopes.

Ireland's Neve Jones tackles Charlotte Escudero of France in Saturday's Women's Six Nations match at Kingspan Stadium. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Asked what the Ireland must learn from the defeat, wing Costigan said: “Getting different outcomes when they have a red card, like what should we look at and how can we get points on the board with that?

"After a big training build up towards this first game, I think we'll take the learnings, improve on them, and then have a look at Italy and see where we want to attack.

"We've seen what we can do, but we really do want more and just to push on with that."

Costigan was wearing the captain’s armband for the first time and said leading her country had been ‘such an honour’.

Ballymena-born Neve Jones was named vice-captain for Ireland’s opener while Ulster’s Fiona Tuite was named as a replacement.