The PSNI in Londonderry have asked people to stay away from Bishop Street Within while they investigate the suspected explosion of a car bomb.

The suspected car bomb, police believe, was exploded outsideLondonderry courthouse around 8pm.

There are now unconfirmed reports of a second suspicious device in the area

The DUP MLA, Gary Middleton, has described the incident as a "disgraceful act of terrorism".

