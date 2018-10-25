Car crash causing tailbacks of traffic Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A road traffic collision is causing major traffic delays in Northern Ireland this evening. The collision occurred on A55 Knock Road near Ascot Park (after Sandown Road). Motorists are being advised to expect delays. Motorists are advised to expect delays towards Braniel and Castlereagh Road and to seek an alternative route if possible. Emergency services at scene of serious three vehicle collision