Car destroyed outside home in arson attack

Police in Antrim are appealing for information following a report of arson at the Firfields area last night.

A PSNI spokesman said: "Shortly after 11:15pm, it was reported that a car parked outside a house in the area was set alight.

"It is believed that accelerant was poured onto the rear of the vehicle.

"Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the fire. The car was badly damaged as a result of the incident. "

Police are appealing to anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Police in Antrim on 101 quoting reference number 1424 12/9/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.