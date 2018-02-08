Care home operator investigating report of assault on resident

Four Seasons Health Care is investigating an allegation of assault on a resident at one of its nursing homes in Lisburn.

Police have confirmed that officers attended Rosevale Lodge Care Home on Moira Road on Friday, February 2 after receiving a report of an assault.

“Police attended the scene and spoke to all parties involved. No further action was taken,” a PSNI spokesman said.

According to the PSNI, the matter was reported to police “as a matter of procedure” by the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust.

Confirming that management at the care home are investigating a complaint raised by a member of staff, a spokesperson for Four Seasons Health Care said: “The health and safety of our residents is paramount and we take any allegation seriously. The relevant authorities have been informed.”