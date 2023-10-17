A Gofundme appeal started to help the family of Caroline Cromie after her sudden passing on holiday in Benidorm has raised almost £7,890.

Caroline Cromie, from Carrickfergus, passed away unexpectedly on October 8 one week after celebrating her 42nd birthday.

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust have confirmed they are currently assisting Ms Cromie’s family in bringing her remains back to Northern Ireland.

One of her best friend’s Jenna Robinson said Caroline’s death has been a “complete and utter shock and a huge huge loss to everyone because she had a huge sense of humour”.

She added that Caroline Cromie was very close to her parents Charlotte and Colin and siblings David, Christopher, Daniel and sister Shelly.

"Cromie (nickname) was the life and soul of any party with a massive heart and a smile that would have lit up the Vatican,” added Jenna.

"She was so so loved by everyone.

"Once you met Cromie you never forget her and she’s your friend for life.

Caroline Cromie

“Cromie was the glue that held her family together and lived beside her parents”.

Jenna added that she has known Cromie since she was 12-years-old when they both started Downshire High School.

"We had so many laughs and memories and our friendship has been continuous,” she added.

"She was a wonderful friend to many.

Appeal for family of Caroline Cromie

"When Cromie left school she started working at Carrickfergus Health Centre where she was loved by them all,” added Jenna.

"Cromie died suddenly in Benidorm and it is still unknown why.

"She had been away with her former team mates from Mossley hockey club”.

A message on the gofundme appeal also started by Jenna Robinson on October 10 says: “ With Cromie passing away abroad it just adds to the heartache for her family and multiplies the costs of arranging funeral and for Caroline to be brought back home amongst other costs.

Caroline Cromie and her sister Shelly

"With Caroline being so popular and well loved throughout the community, I think it would be the right thing to do in organising a fund raiser to give Charlotte & Colin that little extra financial support to help with all the costs.

"Cromie was a complete legend & hoot & has been my friend for 30 years along with so so many others ❤️ she will be missed sorely by everyone. Sleep tight beautiful girl xxxx”

Earlier the devastation of her many friends was echoed by Mossley Ladies Hockey Club, of which she was a former member.

"We are devastated to learn of the untimely death of our former club member Caroline Cromie, whilst on holiday in Spain,” said the post.

Caroline Cromie in Australia when she travelled to visit her Aunt

"Caroline was our 1st X1 goalkeeper for many years and no-one quite lit up a room like she did - everyone who knew her loved her.

"We are thinking of her friends and family at this very sad time”.

A post from a friend says: “Life is just not fair and you were too good. I have no words”.

Another message says: “Can't believe what I've just been told and now reading, Caroline Cromie you were 1 of the best, rest easy my friend. Sending love to Shelley Cromie and the entire family. My thoughts are with you all”.

Another close friend posted: “Devastating news so so gutted Caroline no words.

"What started off as a friend to my mum to baby sitting me then as i got older you became a special friend.

"I will always treasure our heart to heart convos and the laughs we had.

"So many memories you had a heart of gold and didn’t deserve this cant take this in at all”.

And another friend posted: “My friend, my confidant, my sounding board,

Toast & dairylea in my house when you lived here for a short time. We loved it. Robbie Williams on repeat “no regrets”

We chatted everyday all be it voice note or txt.